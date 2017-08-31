The Weston Forum

Boys cross country preview: Weston hopes for high finishes

By Terence Tyler on August 31, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston boys cross country team will be under new guidance this year as coach Casey Gawlak takes the reins for the 2017 season.

Gawlak has had success at South-West Conference rivals Joel Barlow and New Milford, and the team is well stocked with returning lettermen. Expectations are high for top finishes in both the SWC and the state Class MM championship meets, and the Trojans have a good shot at victory in the latter.

They will also defend their championship of the Connecticut River Valley Invitational.

The Trojans will miss Stephen Tyler (All-SWC, All-New England indoor and outdoor track) who was their top finisher in every meet last year and is now competing for Trinity College. But the team is deeper and more experienced than the 2016 team that finished fifth in the SWC and third in the state meet.  

Five seniors will comprise the strength of the team. Tim Lautenbach (second team All-SWC outdoor track) and Alex Leo (second team All-SWC) will lead the way, and both will vie for top 10 positions in all of the championship meets. The team’s success will depend largely on how closely Matt Sydney, Reid Brostoff and Zac Yung (second team All-SWC outdoor track) can finish behind these two.

Others who could crack the top seven include seniors Jayson Pinals, Avery Lum and Pascal Hawkins (second team All-SWC outdoor track); juniors Matt Lagana (a returning letterman) and Neil Kaeslin; and sophomore Kevin Crowley. Freshman Ryan Rupprecht has shown promise and Gawlak thinks he could be a surprise scorer.

An early test for the Trojans will be when they open the season with an away meet on Sept. 12, when they do battle with Pomperaug, one of the favorites to win the SWC title.

