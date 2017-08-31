Family FUNdraiser is Sept. 4

The Weston Soccer Club (WSC) will host its second Family FUNdraiser at the high school stadium and lower turf fields from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, Sept. 4.

Kicking off the fall season, the event is a chance to meet the professional coaches, improve soccer skills, win prizes, and give back to less-privileged parts of the soccer world. All are welcome, including non-WSC members.

“Weston Soccer delivers high-quality training programs which have helped our program to consistently grow and improve,” said WSC Community Director Tom Socha. “Club membership is on the rise and our standing among competitor towns improves every season. We wanted to celebrate the game with an event that fosters community spirit and helps needy children in less advantaged parts of the world.”

Plans for the event include scrimmages, skills challenges with prizes, food, and the ever-popular dunk tank and waterslide. Teams (prearranged through the coaches and team managers) will compete for honors in games played simultaneously on the upper and lower turf fields.

To support the club’s philanthropic efforts, participants can donate both online at www.westonsoccer.com and at the event. Donation stations will be set up at the entrances.

All proceeds will be used to help fund local charities and ongoing club development programs. In addition to cash donations, all participants are urged to bring new or lightly used soccer equipment: cleats, balls, shirts, shin guards, goalie gloves, etc. These items will be collected and shipped to schools, hospitals, and other areas in need.