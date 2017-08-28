Finkel resigns from Weston finance board

The Weston Board of Selectmen has accepted the resignation of David Finkel from the Board of Finance, effective Aug. 10.

To replace Finkel, a Republican, the selectmen appointed Rone Baldwin to serve on the finance board for a term to end Nov. 7, 2017.

Baldwin, a Republican and Weston resident since 1993, said he has always wanted to give back to the community and he now “has the time to throw himself into something like this.”

With a background in financial services and insurance, Baldwin said his experience puts him in a “good position to add value to the Board of Finance.”

“I think the biggest challenge Weston faces from a financial standpoint is from the state of Connecticut,” said Baldwin. “We’ve managed ourselves in a disciplined manner and as a result of that we’re in a good financial position as a town.”

Despite the town’s economic responsibility, according to Baldwin, the risk for state budget cuts to Weston potentially puts the town in a “significantly different posture.”

“It’s important we maintain a financially stable Weston,” said Baldwin. “At the same time, we have to prioritize things that are important to the town like the quality of our education system. If we have to make decisions we have to ensure that the quality of the school systems remain paramount.”

Baldwin’s appointment is only for a few months. He is running for the Board of Finance in the upcoming municipal election.