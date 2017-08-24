New playground in honor of Victoria McGrath nears completion

A new playground built in memory of Victoria McGrath of Weston will soon be up and running in Bridgeport.

Contractors broke ground on Aug. 9 for the Kiwanis-sponsored playground at the Cesar A. Batalla School in Bridgeport — Connecticut’s largest elementary school — and one without a playground for younger children.

The playground will serve 550 pre-kindergarten through second grade children each school day and will also be used during summer camps.

The Cesar A. Batalla school, located in Bridgeport’s West End, was named after one of the area’s most beloved Latino leaders, and strives to fulfill Batalla’s dream of creating a school that is an integral part of the community and an exceptional place to learn.

The school was the first in Bridgeport to create a bilingual talented and gifted enrichment program, and is the only school in the city to offer a dual language program. All of the school’s children, pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, qualify for both breakfast and lunch at school. The school also houses a special classroom for children with autism and a classroom for children with other special needs.

The playground is being built in memory of Weston resident and Boston Marathon survivor, Victoria McGrath, who tragically died in March 2016.

McGrath was a 2011 graduate of Weston High School and loved children and spent time working with special needs children.

Funding for the $150,000 playground has been provided by the Kiwanis Club of Weston through its 2016 Reservoir Run Half Marathon fund-raiser, the Weston Women’s League, and the Kiwanis Clubs of Bridgeport and Norwalk, among others.

The playground was manufactured by Burke Playground and installed by ChildScapes and will include a racetrack for tikes along with swings, slides, and places to climb. There will also be a gate around the play area and security cameras to discourage vandalism.

A ribbon cutting for the playground is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, just in time for the start of the new school year.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston is a volunteer organization of more than 100 men and women dedicated to serving the needs of children through community service and philanthropic activities.

The club meets for breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings at the Norfield Congregational Church Hall, hosts presentations by a variety of speakers, supports numerous community service projects, and raises funds for a wide range of children’s services. All are welcome to attend and participate.

Since 2000, the Kiwanis Club of Weston has donated more than $750,000 to causes supporting children and our community. For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org.