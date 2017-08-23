Danbury Hospital offers Emergency Medical Technician course

Western Connecticut Health Network Emergency Medical Services will offer a Basic Emergency Medical Technician Course (EMT) at Danbury Hospital from Tuesday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 16. The three-month course meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7 to 11 p.m. and occasional Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Upon completion of the EMT-Basic course participants will be qualified to take the National Registry exams to receive Connecticut and National EMT-B certification.

Emergency training resources far exceeds state requirements and national EMS programs by providing course participants with more hands-on experience and follow-up with real world practice in the Emergency Department and on ambulance vehicles along certified EMTs and paramedics. During EMT training, course participants will gain the knowledge, skills and abilities that are necessary to be a valuable part of the emergency health care system.

Fee for the three month course is $895.00 and includes both course and workbook materials. Payment must be submitted in full before the start of the program. All students will be subject to a criminal background check before classes begin. Bank check, money order or credit card is an acceptable form of payment.

For information and to register for the Basic Emergency Medical Technician Course, visit danburyhospital.org/event-listing/emt-basic-course-dh.