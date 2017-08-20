Two accidents reported on Weston Road this weekend

There were two motor vehicle accidents in Weston this weekend.

There was a two-car motor vehicle accident in front of Weston Center Saturday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A small oil spill was mitigated by firefighters. E-3, Car 1, Car 2 and 551 responded, according to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

On Sunday morning, Weston Police, Fire, and EMS responded to an early morning one-car motor vehicle accident in the area of 230 Weston Road.

According to the fire department, arriving fire units found a single vehicle off the road with a telephone pole broken in half. The occupant of the vehicle refused medical transport.

Weston Road was closed for several hours while Eversource CT repaired the broken pole. E-3, C-1, 552 and Medic 500 responded.