Two accidents reported on Weston Road this weekend

Aftermath of two-car accident in Weston Center on Saturday which sent one person to the hospital.

There were two motor vehicle accidents in Weston this weekend.

There was a two-car motor vehicle accident in front of Weston Center Saturday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A small oil spill was mitigated by firefighters. E-3, Car 1, Car 2 and 551 responded, according to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

One-car accident near 230 Weston Road this morning.

On Sunday morning, Weston Police, Fire, and EMS responded to an early morning one-car motor vehicle accident in the area of 230 Weston Road.

According to the fire department, arriving fire units found a single vehicle off the road with a telephone pole broken in half. The occupant of the vehicle refused medical transport.

Weston Road was closed for several hours while Eversource CT repaired the broken pole. E-3, C-1, 552 and Medic 500 responded.

