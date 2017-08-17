View (partial) solar eclipse next Monday

A total eclipse will cross the entire country, coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918, on Monday, Aug. 21.

Weather permitting, the entire continent will have the opportunity to view an eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface.

Locally, the Weston Public Library is holding a program to view the eclipse, and the Westport Astronomical Society is also hosting eclipse viewings.

Although Connecticut is not in the direct path to see the full eclipse, Weston will see approximately 70% coverage as the moon passes the sun.

The “big show” of the total solar eclipse will occur along a narrow path of totality less than 70 miles wide stretching from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. It will start around 10:15 a.m. PDT (1:15 p.m. EDT). Totality ends at 2:48 p.m.

The partial eclipse will start earlier and end later, but the total eclipse itself will take about one hour and 40 minutes to cross the country.

Maximum visibility of the partial solar eclipse will be around 2:45 p.m. in Connecticut.

NASA

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) will be broadcasting the eclipse live online at nasa.gov/eclipselive. Programming begins at noon with a preview show hosted from Charleston, South Carolina.

The main show begins at 1 p.m. and will cover the path of totality the eclipse will take across the United States. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes.

In New York’s Times Square, the Toshiba Vision screen will broadcast NASA’s program live in its entirety to give the public a big-screen view of the eclipse.

Viewers can download the NASA app to follow the eclipse on Nasa.gov.

Weston

The Weston Public Library has scheduled events to celebrate this unusual event.

This week, the library is distributing free solar viewers, one per family, while supplies last.

The library also held a makerspace workshop this week for children to make their own pinhole projector eclipse viewers.

On Monday, Aug. 21, rain or shine, the library will live stream NASA’s eclipse coverage in the Community Room from 1 to 3 p.m. and provide “celestial treats.” Viewing is free and open to the public.

Westport

The Westport Astronomical Society, 182 Bayberry Lane, Westport, is holding a free public viewing of the eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

The public is invited to visit the observatory where they will have solar telescopes and solar glasses available for safely viewing the eclipse (if the sky is clear).

The eclipse runs from 1:24 p.m. to 4 p.m., with maximum visibility at 2:45 p.m.

Parking is closed at the observatory except for emergency vehicles, the media, and handicapped vehicles. Parking is allowed in the lot below the observatory at the Westport Weston Health District and on Bayberry Lane. Just walk up the hill to the observatory. Do not block traffic on Bayberry.

Reminder

Remember to never look at the sun, even during a partial eclipse, without a proper solar filter. Looking directly at the powerful brightness of the sun can cause damage to the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye.

Sunglasses won’t help to protect your eyes from directly staring at the sun. Use a viewer provided by the library, or you can make your own eclipse pinhole viewer from just two pieces of paper or cards.

All you need are two pieces of stiff white cardboard, (such as two paper plates), or two sheets of plain white paper.

Using a thumbtack or sharp pin, take a plate or sheet of paper and make a tiny hole in the middle of it using a pin or a thumbtack. Make sure that the hole is round and smooth.

With your back toward the sun, hold the other piece of paper above your shoulder, allowing the sun to shine on the paper.

The second sheet of paper will act as a screen. Hold it at a distance, and you will see an inverted image of the sun projected on the paper screen through the pinhole.

To make the image of the sun larger, hold the screen paper further away from the paper with the pinhole.

Area stores such as Walmart and Home Depot have solar viewing glasses and kits available for purchase.

If you miss this eclipse, you’ll have to wait until April 2024 for the next opportunity.