Weston’s Lachat seeks farmers market volunteers

Lachat Town Farm is seeking volunteers for its farmers markets.

Lachat Town Farm is looking for volunteers for upcoming farmers markets. They are looking for adults and kids eighth grade and up.

This would count toward community service hours and is an opportunity for local high school students in need of hours.

The farm needs a set-up crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on the days of the market and a clean-up crew for the evening following the market and the next morning.

They are also looking for help during the market.

Westonites can volunteer for the entire event or do a shorter shift. The remaining dates for the season are Fridays Aug. 25, Sept. 29 and Oct. 27. To volunteer contact Terry Cho, the volunteer coordinator, at 203-515-0330 or [email protected]

Residents able to help out on the Aug. 25 market are asked to respond by, Friday, Aug. 18.

