Fairfield University’s Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the Town of Trumbull Emergency Medical Services, will offer the skill-enhancing Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic Course from Oct. 17, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2018.

The course is held on the campus of Fairfield University or at the Trumbull EMS headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with an occasional Saturday class.

This course meets education requirements established by the State of Connecticut and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and is requisite for EMT certification candidates who are compelled to pass the National Registry examination.

Frank Ficko, Fairfield University’s associate director of Public Safety, explained that Connecticut State Certified Instructors lead students through a semester-long course focusing on patient assessment and emergency care of the pre-hospital patient.

“Those who take this course acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to bridge the gap from the point of injury to the moment a patient is admitted to a hospital. The course will prepare students for the two-part EMT National Registry exam. Students who have completed the course tell us that these skills are a valuable addition to a résumé,” he said.

With a total of approximately 160 hours of classroom and online instruction, this comprehensive EMT course meets the state requirement of instruction and practice necessary for registration for the two-part examination. Successful completion of the course and, by extension, the exam, ensures EMT certification through the National Registry in participating states.

Areas of instruction covered through lectures and hands-on practice include: CPR, general pharmacology, respiratory emergencies, cardiovascular emergencies and OB/GYN emergencies, musculoskeletal, head and spine trauma, soft tissue injuries, hazardous materials, ambulance operations, emergency medical techniques for children and scene safety.

Ficko continued, “The university resources are excellent for this training and we look forward to our new semester. Students who successfully complete this course will leave with all the tools needed for virtually any medical emergency situation.”

The course will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m.

Course fee is $985, including textbooks. State testing fee of approximately $100 is additional.

For more information or to register for the course, contact Frank Ficko of the Fairfield University Department of Public Safety at 203-254-5524 or visit fairfield.edu/emt.