Aspetuck Valley Country Club celebrates 50th anniversary

“Once upon a time there were eight men that wanted a family club.”

So begins the story of the Aspetuck Valley Country Club which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in Weston.

Members honored the popular athletic and social club at a special gala featuring an outdoor dinner followed by dancing and fireworks that lit up the skies over the club’s golf course.

“What a tremendous celebration. Fifty years of camaraderie, friendships, families and memories — it is what Aspetuck is all about and I am honored to be a part of it,” said Carolyn Kepcher, the club’s general manager.

Brainchild

The idea to build a club was the brainchild of Charles Ash II of Kellogg Hill Road. In 1957, Ash was looking at some hilly farmland on both sides of Old Redding Road, owned by Lee Keedick, with the intentions of building a new home there.

Instead, he envisioned a golf course on the property and others in the area supported the idea. But the plan took a decade to be fully realized.

In 1965, Ash was joined by seven others — Reeve K. Biggers, B. James Burke, Edward H. Concannon, Albert F. Hyde, Charles G. Pyle Jr., Perry R. Roehm, and Donald D. Jones, who reached an agreement with the Keedick family to purchase 164 acres on Old Redding Road for the development of a golf course and country club with family-oriented activities.

Members were recruited for the fledgling club and the first 150 were named its “founding members.”

Construction then began, and Aspetuck Valley Country Club (AVCC) was incorporated in 1967. The club’s first president was James Burke. Each year they hold The Burke Memorial Golf Tournament in his honor.

Initially, the club consisted of nine golf holes, designed by architect Hal Purdy. In 1968, swimming and tennis facilities were added.

The club has developed over the past 50 years, and now sports an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, 11 tennis courts, four paddle courts, swimming and diving facilities and a summer camp for children.

Aspetuck’s mission is to promote a family-oriented, friendly atmosphere. It is open year-round, and offers a wide variety of classes and social activities for all ages.

Dining at the club is overseen by world-class chef Gerard Clinton, who grows an organic vegetable garden on the property, providing farm-to-table cuisine to club members.

The club is also dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of its property, and is recognized by Audubon International as one of 697 Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuaries worldwide.

A “good citizen” in the Weston community, Aspetuck serves as the home course for the Weston High School golf team, and is host to civic outings for the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, Weston EMS, and the Weston Police Department.

Golf pros

Striving for a first-rate golf course, the club hired its first golf professional, Doug Dalziel, in 1967. Originally from Carnoustie, Scotland, Dalziel came to Aspetuck from the Riddles Bay Golf Club in Bermuda.

Dalziel left to play in professional golf tournaments, and was inducted into the Connecticut Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

In 1972, the club’s second head golf pro was John Stevens of Brighton, England. He had previously served as first assistant at Wampanoag Country Club in Hartford.

Spending 28 years at Aspetuck as head pro, Stevens established the heart of the golf program. He recruited assistants to add to the Aspetuck golf experience, and designed a junior program for young golfers.

On his retirement, Stevens was elected Pro Emeritus with Aspetuck membership privileges for life.

The club’s third and current head pro is PGA (professional golf association) member Jack Powers, who was an assistant golf pro under Stevens. The club’s current assistant golf pros are PGA members Gerald J. Scheer, Jr. and John Buschka.

At the club’s 50th anniversary gala, memories of the club’s construction, and instruction from the golf pros were discussed among the attendees.

Founding members Fred Hyman, Mary Ann Hyde, and Kathe and George Damman were at the gala and were were honored for maintaining their longtime relationship with the club.

“This is a wonderful night,” said Hyman, welling up with pride for the organization he helped create.