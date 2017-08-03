The Weston Forum

10-and-under baseball: Wardogs rally in finale

Weston’s Josh Wallace beats the throw home during a 10-and-under baseball game against Fairfield National on Thursday, July 27. Weston won 10-5. — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

Ending the season on a winning note, the Weston Wardogs 10-and-under district baseball team defeated Fairfield National 10-5 in an exhibition game on Thursday, July 27.

Weston’s initial lead came in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Wallace and Colin Morse walked, with the former coming home on a sacrifice fly by Joe Smith. An error brought in another run as the Wardogs were up 2-0.

The visitors, however, answered right back in the top of the next frame. Five singles and three walks accounted for five runs but Fairfield National would be held scoreless the rest of the way by pitchers David Carioto and Nathaniel Icatar.

It was only a temporary setback for the Wardogs, who tied it at 5-5 in their next turn. Three walks loaded the bases for Peter Robinson, who also walked to force in a run. With two outs, Elliot Thompson singled for two more runs to tie it.

Josh Wallace doubled in the bottom of the third and Nate Kesselmark drove him in with a single to give the Wardogs back the lead. They padded their lead in the fifth with four more runs.

RBI singles by Kesselmark and Smith, a steal of home by Morse and and a fielder’s choice by Jackson Tucker put Weston out of reach.

Weston had eight hits. Kesselmark and Wallace each had two to lead the team, which finished the season at 11-7 overall.

