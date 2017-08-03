A large lead held up for the Weston 12-and-under district baseball team in the finals of the Tom Doran Tournament.

Weston had an eight-run lead over Union City of Naugatuck at one point on Tuesday, July 25, only to have it shrink to two before holding on for an 11-9 win.

Weston was the No. 3 seed coming into the elimination portion of the tournament, with its first playoff game against host P.J. Foley, and thanks to multiple hits from Tyler Schiffer, Jonny Lintell and Bradley Barcello, it came away with a comfortable 11-1 win after five innings due to the mercy rule. Jake Selden homered and Lintell and Barcello held the home team to just one earned run with some very effective pitching.

Weston’s second game was a much closer affair against Union City. Multiple hits came from Scott Lang, Tyler Schiffer and Jack Weinbrum, who had four, including a third inning home run bomb to opposite field.

It took an extra inning to determine this one when Weston scored three runs in the top of the seventh to win 9-6. Schiffer, Barcello and Ethan Patterson combined for four earned runs in seven innings of work.

This second win guaranteed Weston a place in the championship game against Union City, which emerged from the loser’s bracket to earn a rematch.

Weston took an early lead by scoring five runs in the second inning thanks in particular to a bases clearing triple by Oliver Taibe. It tacked on four more runs through the top of the fifth to make it a comfortable 9-1 thanks to solid pitching by Lintell.

That was when Union City showed their grit, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it a two-run game going into the last inning, However, despite seeing its eight-run lead whittled down, Weston still managed to pull out the victory thanks to a two-RBI hit from Evan Cavicchia, which scored Aidan O’Neill and Ethan Patterson.

Weston had 12 hits in the game. Patterson and Barcello each had three to lead the team with the former also driving in a run. Each scored two.

Cavicchia and Taibe each had three RBI.

Lintell started on the mound for Weston. He went four innings, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two walks and four strikeouts for the win. Barcello pitched two innings with two runs, two hits, two strikeouts and a walk for the save.

“It was a true team effort,” said coach Mike Schiffer. “All of the team really played the best baseball they have played all season and It was fun to watch the team come together to win this wonderful tournament on such a beautiful Little League field.”

Weston is now in Cooperstown, N.Y., to play in what will be for most of the team its final Little League tournament.