Obituary: Matthew Noonan

Matthew Noonan J.D. of Silverthorne, Colorado passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2017.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Charles and Enia Noonan of Weston, and his sister, Allegra Ausilia Noonan J.D. of Manhattan, N.Y.

Matthew was raised in Weston, graduating from Weston High School in 2006. He was a competitive swimmer, debater, cross-county runner during those school years winning several awards.

He attended Tulane University graduating in 2010 with a degree in Business Administration. He also met the love of his life, Sarah Mintz, while enrolled there. He then completed his law school education at Northeastern University in Boston graduating in 2015.

He was most proud of his work with the Deep Water Horizon settlements to Louisiana residents. He was a passionate advocate for environmental issues.

An avid outdoorsman, he mountain climbed in the Dolomites on the famed “Via Ferrata”, sailed Lago di Garda, skied the mountains of New England and Colorado, and kayaked the bayous of Louisiana.

He recently returned to Colorado to practice law and climb the Rocky Mountains that he loved.

A memorial service will be held on August 12th at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston.

“He is hiking to the summit, and the people who love him will meet him again just beyond the next rise.”