Junior legion baseball: Post 86 drops playoff opener

Roman Scavone unleashes a pitch in a Wilton American Legion Post 86 Junior baseball game. Wilton lost 12-2 to Cheshire in the first round of the state playoffs against Cheshire. — File photo

Top-seeded Cheshire jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back in a 12-2 win over the Wilton American Legion Post 86 Junior baseball team in the first round of the state playoffs on Monday, July 17.

Wilton earned the sixth and final berth from Zone 4 thanks to a 5-2 win at Greenwich, a forfeit win over Westport, and a pair of losses by Darien/New Canaan.

Cheshire plated three runs in the bottom of the first for the 3-0 quick lead, and added one run in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth to take a commanding 9-1 lead.

Wilton, which is also comprised of players from Weston, scored a run in the top of the fourth when Roman Scavone singled, went to third on a single by Will Holmquist, and scored on a passed ball.

Wilton’s other run came in the fifth, as Noah Haberman reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Jordan Sayewitz.

Post 86 had five hits in the game — Sayewitz (one-for-three, RBI), Scavone (one-for-two, run), Holmquist (one-for-one, walk), Scott Lyon (one-for-one, walk) and Ben Olson (one-for-one, walk).

