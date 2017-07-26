Weston parties chooses candidates for November election

Republicans and Democrats in Weston have held their caucuses and officially announced their candidate slates for the upcoming municipal election on Nov. 7.
At its caucus on Wednesday, July 19, Weston’s Democrats officially nominated Chris Spaulding for First Selectman and businessman Brian Gordon for the Board of Selectmen. Spaulding currently serves as a selectman on the board.
They will face Republican incumbent First Selectman Nina Daniel and Stephan Grozinger, an attorney and member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. They were officially nominated at the Republican caucus on Tuesday, July 25.
If re-elected, Daniel said the most pressing goals for her next term will be maintaining the fiscal sustainability of the town, safeguarding the integrity and excellence of the schools, and working to enhance the lifestyle of residents both young and old.
Daniel said she has amenities she would like to introduce to the town, including “getting creative with town-owned land” and working with public and private partnerships to bring new features to town.
Daniel has applied for a grant for the construction of sidewalks in the center of town. She said she would like to see the creation of a town green near the Onion Barn to host community events. She would also like to find a way to revive the Cobbs Mill Inn which is currently sitting vacant.
Daniel said she recognizes concerns of empty nesters who want to downsize from their large homes and remain in town.
For Grozinger, the biggest issue the town faces is maintaining financial responsibility.
“The elephant in the room is the state of Connecticut’s finances,” he said. “There will be challenges to every municipality in the state and addressing those issues as best as we can is important for Weston.”
Stuck
On the Democratic side, Spaulding thinks Weston is currently “stuck in neutral” with little progress being made to actively improve the town.
“We’ve spent money on things like the police station, sidewalks and a proposed dog park but decisions haven’t been made,” said Spaulding. “We need to listen, query and be responsive to what the community wants. We need to get things moving, we cannot be reactive anymore.”
Like Spaulding, Gordon believes not a lot has been going on in Weston. He said some possible advancements have been stalled by the current board.
“The idea of paying now or paying later is a way to look at things,” said Gordon. “If we keep kicking projects down the road then we’re going to have to pay a lot more later.”
Gordon hopes to bring sustainability issues to light in Weston and if elected wants to look into ways to make the town more environmentally friendly.
“It’s a Herculean task to get sustainability to the forefront,” said Gordon. “We should look into ways to get solar more active in town. These could be ways to bring budgets down with actually cutting budgets.”
Other candidates
A robust slate of candidates for both the Democrats and Republicans round out the upcoming races for a variety of town positions.
Democrat Steve Ezzes is running for reelection to the Board of Finance. Ezzes is currently the Chairman of the board.
Republicans running for the Finance Board include incumbents Gerald Sargent and Bob Ferguson as well as newcomers Bob Machson and Rone Baldwin.
Incumbent Democrats Sara Spaulding and Gina Albert are running for the Board of Education, while new Democrat candidates Tony Pesco and Samantha Nestor are also vying for seats on the board.
Republican incumbent Elise Major is also running for another term on the Board of Education.
Republican incumbents Tom Faila and Britta Lerner are running for reelection on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Democratic incumbent Sally Korsh is also running for reelection to P&Z, along with newcomer Harry Falber.
Incumbent Democrats MacLeod Smith and Don Scarsborough are running for reelection to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Republican Bob Machson is running for the Zoning Board of Appeals as a new candidate.
Republican John Moran is running for reelection as an alternate to the Zoning Board of Appeals against Democratic newcomer Jim Low.
Newcomer Denise Maxcy is running for the Board of Assessment Appeals as a Democrat while Republican incumbent Leslie Riback is looking to retain her seat on the board.
Woody Bliss and Peter Ottomano are running for reelection to the Police Commission as Republican candidates. Susan Moch and Dawn Egan are running for reelection to the Police Commission as Democratic candidates.