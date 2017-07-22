Police respond to three separate overdoses in Norwalk Saturday a.m. resulting in two deaths

Two are dead and one is hospitalized after Norwalk Police responded to three drug overdoses Saturday morning, they said. Norwalk Police said they responded to the three overdoses between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at three different different addresses. Based on their preliminary investigation, Norwalk PD says it appears crack cocaine laced with an opiate may have led to the overdoses. It is unclear if the crack cocaine has been sold outside of Norwalk.

Norwalk Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating these cases. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the death investigations. Detectives will be awaiting lab analysis of evidence seized at the scenes to determine the content of the drug(s) involved. Anyone with any information should contact detectives at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

The deceased names and addresses are not being released this time pending notification of next of kin.