Small but mighty storm takes Weston by surprise

In about the same amount of time it takes to make a hard-boiled egg, a hard-hitting thunderstorm tore through Weston last Thursday, knocking out power in nearly half the town.

Starting around 3:15 p.m., and lasting about 15 minutes, the storm brought thunder, hail and heavy rain. Strong wind gusts took down trees and utility lines — partially or completely blocking 44 roads in town.

At a home on Cristina Lane, off Valley Forge Road, wind knocked down 10 pine trees, some measuring more than 50-feet tall. One of the trees crashed through the roof of the house.

The home’s owner, James Pratt-Heaney, said in the 20 years he’s lived in Weston, he’s never had a storm take out a tree. “Fortunately, no one was hurt when that tree came down,” he said.

His family opted to stay in a hotel Thursday night.

“This was an epic thunderstorm,” said Police Officer Joe Miceli, Weston’s Emergency Management Director. Miceli worked from Thursday straight through Friday night until power had been restored to most of the town.

“Although we received a thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service, the severity of the storm was a shock,” he said.

Microburst?

Although the storm was not officially classified by the National Weather Service, it had the attributes of a “microburst,” a strong downdraft of sinking air with a rush of damaging winds on or near the ground.

Microbursts are similar to tornadoes — but on a smaller scale — and are quick-hitting and capable of extreme damage.

According to the National Weather Service, microbursts tend to be centralized in area and are usually no greater than 2.5 miles in diameter.

The damage from this storm happened in the northern part of Weston, starting on Route 57 (Georgetown Road) near the Redding town line, then crossing over Godfrey Road West and Route 53 (Newtown Turnpike), up Valley Forge Road towards Kellogg Hill Road, Old Redding Road and the Easton border.

There were a number of small electrical fires on roadways, including Valley Forge Road and Godfrey Road, from downed power lines. The northern area of Weston looked a lot like it did when devastating Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, with trees torn asunder and debris everywhere.

Power outages

While a small area of Weston endured a tornado-like experience on Thursday, the rest of the town escaped with just a rain storm.

But so many utility lines and and poles were damaged, that nearly half the town lost power.

At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Eversource power company reported that 1,811 out of 3,835 customers in Weston were without electricity, 47% of the town.

In the center of town, Weston Town Hall lost power during the storm and resorted to utilizing a generator, according to First Selectman Nina Daniel.

An Emergency Operations Center was opened and staffed by Officer Miceli, Nina Daniel, Town Manager Jonathan Luiz, and Acting Police Chief Matt Brodacki.

Many town employees assisted during the storm response, Miceli said.

The communications center was inundated with emergency calls, which were handled by the on-duty dispatcher and the communications director.

Police, Fire, EMS and the Public Works Department all increased their staffing and handled all calls for service in an expeditious fashion, Miceli said.

By 9 p.m. Friday night, all but 10 residences had full power restoration. The remaining 10 were restored by Saturday morning, said Miceli, who worked straight through from Thursday afternoon to Friday night. “I wanted to wait until the last big power grouping, on Kellogg Hill Road, was back up,” Miceli said.

As severe as the storm was, there were no injuries or motor vehicle accidents reported and only one call about property damage — to the home on Cristina Lane.

“Considering the amount of damage sustained by the electrical distribution system, it is truly remarkable that full restoration was accomplished in less than 30 hours,” Miceli said.

Eversource

Eversource power company responded immediately in the storm’s aftermath by dispatching crews to Weston and increasing the resources in town throughout the restoration phase, Miceli said.

At the height of the response, Eversource provided 35 line crews and 20 tree crews.

Those resources were augmented by Weston’s public works department which operated throughout the day on Friday at full capacity clearing trees and roadways.

But there were some hitches with Eversource’s response. Residents complained that power restoration was taking too long and when they called Eversource they were given erroneous time estimates about when power would be restored.

Thursday night, an Eversource spokesman gave The Forum an estimate of 6 a.m. Friday for power to be fully restored in Weston.

That didn’t happen.

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, there were still 978 homes without power in Weston, 26% of the town.

There were also reports that a number of utility crews had arrived in Weston on Friday but waited for hours to be given instructions from Eversource.

“There may have been some internal breakdowns with Eversource. Crews were in Weston but weren’t properly briefed,” Miceli said.

But all things considered, Miceli said, the response to the storm provided by all emergency services, communications, public works, and the Emergency Management team “was excellent.”

He said roads were closed where necessary and all departments worked diligently to return the town to normalcy.

“No major incidents secondary to the storm occurred. There were zero casualties, injuries or accidents. While the response to the storm presented us with many challenges, our ability to learn and adjust drives us to future successful responses,” he said.