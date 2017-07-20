An eight-run lead did not hold up for the Weston Wardogs 10-and-under district baseball team on against Stamford American in the district championships.

The Wardogs watched their lead slip away in the fifth inning on Saturday, July 15, as the hosts tied it up. An RBI single to the bottom of the sixth completed the comeback as the Wardogs fell short 9-8.

Weston scored three runs in the top of the second inning. David Carioto walked and Nathaniel Icatar was hit by a pitch. A groundout by Jackson Tucker brought in one run and Tom Giannitti singled drive in another. Colin Morse also singled and it was 3-0.

A big fourth innings appeared to out the Wardogs in good position. Elliot Thompson singled, Giannitti walked and Josh Wallace singled to load the bases. With two outs Nate Kesselmark and Joe Smith walked to force in runs before Carioto’s double made it 8-0.

Stamford American got one back in the bottom of the frame on a double and an error but rallied in the fifth with the help of a fielder’s choice, three doubles, two walks and a single.

Stamford got the go-ahead run on base with a double in the sixth and won the game on a single

Wallace went two-for-three at the plate to lead Weston in hitting.

Earlier in the week the Wardogs racked up the hits when they traveled to Wilton. A strong second inning in particular did the job in a 16-3 win on Tuesday, July 11, in a game stopped after four innings due to the mercy rule.

Wallace singled in the top of the first and scored on a single by Kesselmark. With the bases loaded, Carioto was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Drew Diamond walked to make it 3-0.

The big inning, however, was the second. Weston scored 10 runs, batting through its order in the process.

An error, a single by Smith, a triple by Tucker, a single by Wallace, a walk by Morse, a fielder’s choice by Kesselmark, a walk by Smith and a fielder’s choice by Carioto broke the game open.

Wilton scored its first run in the bottom of the third on a single, a walk and two errors before Weston tacked on two more in the top of the fourth. Moby Lewis doubled and came in on a two-run homer by Smith.

Weston had 12 hits Wallace went three-for-three at the plate and Smith also had a big day at bat with five RBI.