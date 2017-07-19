Laura Smits elected to League of Women Voters board

Laura Smits continues her service to the League of Women Voters by accepting a position and having been elected to the Board of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut at the LWVCT Convention 2017.

Her role on the State Board will be VP/Voter Service. Laura will continue as a member of the Weston LWV Steering Committee. Having recently represented Weston’s League at State Convention, Laura is hoping to build on her experience as the former longtime Democratic Registrar of Voters in Weston.

“Voting is a right, not a privilege and an educated voter is the best thing we can hope for as we move ahead in difficult times,” she said.