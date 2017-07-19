The Weston Forum

Laura Smits elected to League of Women Voters board

By Weston Forum on July 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Laura Smits at the recent LWVCT convention held at Quinnipiac University.

Laura Smits at the recent LWVCT convention held at Quinnipiac University.

Laura Smits continues her service to the League of Women Voters by accepting a position and having been elected to the Board of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut at the LWVCT Convention 2017.

Her role on the State Board will be VP/Voter Service. Laura will continue as a member of the Weston LWV Steering Committee. Having recently represented Weston’s League at State Convention, Laura is hoping to build on her experience as the former longtime Democratic Registrar of Voters in Weston.

“Voting is a right, not a privilege and an educated voter is the best thing we can hope for as we move ahead in difficult times,” she said.

Related posts:

  1. Debate: Boucher, Curry disagree on minimum wage, family leave
  2. Gabrielle Giffords calls on Connecticut to vote to reduce gun violence
  3. Daniel and Grozinger lead Weston Republican slate
  4. Global hot spots discussed at Betty Hill Forum

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Taking A Hike: A Walk on the Saugatuck Trail
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress