The work of artist Ginger Jespersen of Weston is featured in the “Marine and Coastal Exhibit” at the Rowayton Arts Center.

Jespersen received first place in mixed media for her encaustic triptych “BeachWalk.”

The exhibit is open until July 30. The arts center is located at 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. For gallery hours and more information visit rowaytonarts.org.