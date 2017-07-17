AWARE CT supports Malta House at Weston fundraiser

Members of the group AWARE CT (Assisting Women with Action, Resources and Education) recently held a fund-raiser at Wells Hill Farm in Weston for Malta House, which provides support services and independent living skills to pregnant and parenting mothers of all faiths and their children.

Mothers at Malta House, which is based in Norwalk, receive on-site counseling, financial education, parental development followed by transitional and post-residential support.

More than 150 guests attended the AWARE CT event which was held at Michelle Fracasso’s Wells Hill Farm in Weston.