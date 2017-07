To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of the town of Weston:

Pursuant to the rules of the Democratic Party and state election laws, you are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on July 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at Weston Town Hall, 56 Norfield Road, Weston, to endorse candidates for municipal office and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said caucus.

Dated at Weston, Connecticut on July 13, 2017. Democratic Town Committee of Weston, Fran Goldstein, chairperson.