Update: Most power restored in Weston

By Patricia Gay on July 14, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

8 p.m. There are 206 Weston residences without power. An Eversource spokesman said power to 170 of those residences should be restored within the hour.

The remaining customers will be dealt with on a street by street and house by house basis until power is fully restored in town.

Eversource says when there is a power outage, restoration is done on a triage basis, restoring power to the greater number of homes first.

Yesterday more than half the town lost power due to a microburst-type storm which knocked down a huge number of trees and power lines.

