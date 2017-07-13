Weston EMS Chief to speak at exhibit this Sunday

Weston EMS Chief Michael Schlechter will give a special presentation at The Weston Historical Society on Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m. as part of the current exhibit: “Honoring Weston’s Own Fire and EMS Volunteers.”

Schlechter’s presentation will focus on the history of the Weston Emergency Medical Service (EMS), and how this unique volunteer service continues to provide care to the Weston community.

In addition, he will talk about the equipment each EMS volunteer and vehicle carries, and will have a sample “Jump Kit” on hand.

Before and after the Chief’s talk, one or more EMS ambulance and EMS crew members will be in the parking lot to answer questions and to give tours of the vehicle. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Schlechter was named EMS Chief in March, 2017. Before that, he was the training officer for Weston EMS for 10 years. When Schlechter was 11, volunteer EMTs saved his mother’s life with an epinephrine kit while she was in anaphylactic shock. At that moment, he decided to become an EMT. He and his wife Sara have lived in Weston since 2002 and have two young boys.

The exhibit is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. The Weston Historical Society is located at 104 Weston Road. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

