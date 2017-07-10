Legislators host post-session event in Weston on Tuesday

Weston’s State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) is hosting a post-session town hall event in Weston at the Weston Public Library on Tuesday, July 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30.

He will be joined by Weston’s State Senators, Toni Boucher (R-26) and Tony Hwang (R-27).

The legislators will offer Weston residents an opportunity to discuss pieces of legislation that passed this year and other issues pertaining to the conclusion of the 2017 legislative session.

Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak to Dunsby can reach him [email protected] Boucher can be reached [email protected] and Hwang can be reached [email protected]

Dunsby represents Easton, Redding, and Weston. He is a member of the General Assembly’s Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee, the Environment Committee, and the Education Committee.