What to do in Weston this summer

While summer in Weston may be sleepy compared to the rest of the year, the town is still filled with things to do for people who are spending the season locally.

There are opportunities for Westonites to swim, hike, learn and socialize in town through both town programs and some personal exploration.

Weston residents can swim in the pond at Bisceglie-Scribner park for free with a pond pass. The pond is staffed with lifeguards and is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The form is available at westonct.gov/parksandrec. After it is filled out, the Parks and Recreation department requires that Weston residents drop the form off at their location in the Jarvis House, 47 Norfield Road. The form can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1184.

The Parks and Recreation Department offers four summer camps for toddlers through grade 8. The camps are housed in Hurlbutt Elementary School and Weston Middle School.

“We’d love to see more Westonites take advantage of our local offerings right here in town,” said Parks and Recreation Programming Director Joe Parciasepe. “Our numbers have climbed in the last few weeks but we’d always love more — it’s the best opportunity to spend time in town with friends.”

Each of the camps spends time going swimming, playing a variety of sports and taking weekly trips. The oldest groups take trips to places like Lake Compounce amusement park and an area trampoline park.

All camp opportunities can be found at westonct.gov/parksandrec.

According to Parciasepe, Parks and Recreation is continually expanding the adult programming and there are various activities that adult Westonites can do over the summer.

“We currently are offering private tennis lessons for adults from beginner and beyond,” said Parciasepe. “There will be both public and private group lessons in Cardio Boxing and Fitness.”

According to Parciasepe, lady Westonites are welcome to join the town’s Women’s Softball league.

“Teams play Tuesday and Thursday nights on Onion Barn and North House field,” he said. “It’s one of Weston’s oldest-running leagues and teams are always looking for new players.”

Town services

Town services like the senior center and the library have a variety of activities to partake in during the summer months.

The Weston Public Library has events for kids and adults nearly every day in July. At press time, the August schedule for events has not been released.

The library has book groups, movie screenings, playgroups and craft times scheduled throughout the summer. A full schedule is available at westonpubliclibrary.org/events. In addition to the plethora of events, former library director Karen Tatarka is coming back to the same position in July.

The Weston Senior Center is open throughout the summer, at press time their list of events for July and August has not been published.

The senior center is open from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 until noon.

Lachat Town Farm has many events and programs coming up, including yoga classes, pickling classes, concerts and falconry classes. Costs vary per program and more information can be found at lachattownfarm.org.

Lachat also has a farmers’ market on the last Friday of every month. The market is free to attend and features area vendors, food trucks and entertainment.

Hiking and fishing

Weston is one of the green towns in Fairfield County, with hundreds of protected acres and miles of trails.

The Devil’s Den Preserve features a 20-mile trail system that winds through the preserve’s 1,756 acres past numerous cliffs, crests and hundreds of types of trees. More than 140 bird species and mammals such as red foxes, bobcats and coyotes call the Den home.

Parking for Devil’s Den is at the end of Pent Road.

Trout Brook Valley, a 730-acre preserve in both Weston and Easton, is accessible off Bradley Road and features 14 miles of trails.

Other locations for hiking in town include the Honey Hill Preserve, an 86-acre preserve on Wampum Hill Road.

The Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve has 21 acres off Newtown Turnpike and Stonebridge Road. The Elizabeth Luce Moore Nature Preserve has entrances on Hill Farm Road and Davis Hill Road, while the 45-acre Taylor Woods Preserve offers a “moderately challenging” but short hike, according to the Aspetuck Land Trust.

For more information on hiking in Weston visit aspetucklandtrust.org.

Fishing is also allowed in all public ponds and lakes if a resident has a state fishing license.

Fishing licenses are available at the town clerk’s office in town hall. Popular fishing locations in town include the Saugatuck Reservoir off Route 53 and the Saugatuck River.

A fishing license costs $28 and is required for anyone 18 or older.