The Hallway: Message for future students

Walking through the doors of Weston High School at 2:30 p.m. last Friday, the final day of classes for many seniors, was bittersweet.

A surge of excitement about my future was mixed with a dose of nostalgia for the past four years at Weston High School. If there is one lesson I would want to give to you, the future of Weston High School, it would be to enjoy the journey.

In Weston, you will soon find, there is an emphasis on reaching a final destination, which for most is getting into a dream college.

In many moments of high school, it is easy to believe that getting into college is the sole reason behind staying up late scrambling to finish homework, squeezing as many AP courses as you can into your schedule, and getting involved in extracurriculars in the little time you have left.

This mentality is understandable: in a competitive high school like Weston, there is an underlying feeling that where you get into college determines a part of your worth.

However, after nearly completing senior year, the reality is that getting into college is certainly not the final destination, it is simply another step in an exciting journey.

As I exited the high school last week, memories of late nights and weeks filled with test after test were replaced with recollections of all of the wonderful experiences I have had in Weston.

The reality is Weston High School is filled with teachers and administrators who care deeply about you and other students who are empathetic and determined to one day leave a positive mark on the world.

While it is easy to sometimes feel consumed by the stress and pressure, take a moment to look around and appreciate all your friends and teachers — the people who make Weston High School the great place that it is.

