Editorial: Chemicals

What price are you will willing to pay just to get a perfect-looking green lawn?

Chemical pesticides and fertilizers are widely used to get that grass emerald green. But it comes at a hefty price.

Chemicals contaminate surface and groundwater. This is a serious concern for a town like Weston that relies chiefly on wells for its drinking water.

Chemical pesticides also threaten the health of children, outdoor pets, and wildlife. Children are the most exposed to pesticides because they may put contaminated grass, soil and toys in their mouths and breathe close to the ground.

It is also believed that colony collapse disorder, in which a majority of bees disappear from a colony, is caused by chemical pesticides.

This is especially serious because a single bee colony can pollinate 300 million flowers each day. Many fruits, nuts and vegetables are pollinated by bees, so a great loss in the bee population means a great collapse in the food chain.

Something to think about — lawn chemicals are unnecessary. Historically, organic lawn care has been practiced for much longer than chemical lawn care and it can easily be implemented on any lawn.

Chemical fertilizers are a waste of money. They usually contain three macronutrients: phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen. In contrast, compost from a backyard bin is an organic and natural soil amendment that provides a more complete package of nutrients, organic matter and microbes.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says you can have a beautiful, healthy, low-maintenance lawn without conventional fertilizers and pesticides. Google “DEEP: Organic lawn care for consumers,” for tips on getting a great-looking lawn without using toxic chemicals.

Finally, do you employ a lawn service? Last year, a Weston resident said he directed his lawn service to use only natural and organic products on his lawn. He later discovered the company was using toxic chemical-based fertilizers. Homeowners need to be vigilant.

We have only one Earth. If we don’t care for it, who will?