All the Weston High girls lacrosse team needed was a little time to settle down in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

A quick goal by Brookfield put the hosts down only seconds into the action. The second-seeded Trojans also had difficulty holding on to the ball.

The situation was only temporary, however, as second-seeded Weston went on a six-goal run in a 10-6 win on Thursday, May 18.

Brookfield, the seventh seed, went up 1-0 just nine seconds into the game on a goal by Tessa Ryan. Several Weston turnovers followed and it remained a 1-0 game for more than eight minutes.

“Brookfield’s a great team,” said Weston head coach Kristin Keneally. “We needed to respect them the entire time.”

Weston’s attack eventually got in gear, with Grace Toner, Taylor Moore, Madison Wilson and Nicole Werner all finding the net to turn the tables on Brookfield.

“In the beginning of the game we had the jitters,” said Keneally. “We did a good job of regrouping.”

The lead increased to 6-1 before the Bobcats replied with Ryan and Alex Heckmann scoring, but Weston still had the last word, courtesy of Toner scoring off a pass from Moore with less than seven seconds to go to put the hosts up 7-3.

“Coach prepared us really well to play Brookfield again,” said Toner, who also scored her 100th career point ( goals and assists) in the game. “She watched a film and we were able to know what Brookfield was going to do on offense. Our defense did an amazing job.”

Toner also scored two more goals early in the second half to put Weston out of reach. She finished with five and Moore scored three and had one assist.

Werner (one assist) and Madison Wilson each scored one.

Olivia Ferdinand made 10 saves in goal for Weston.

Ryan led Brookfield with three goals. Teja Gallop made six saves in goal, including the 500th of her high school career.

Ending the regular season on a winning note, the Trojans defeated Masuk 9-5 at home two days earlier.

Moore led Weston this time with five goals. She also had two assists.

Toner added three goals and led in assists, with three. Werner scored one goal.

Ferdinand made 14 saves in goal for Weston, now 14-3 overall.