No surprises were in store for the Weston High boys tennis team in the South-West Conference championship.

Winners of the last six league crowns, the top-seeded Trojans knew what to expect from their second-seeded opponent, having defeated it 5-2 earlier in the season. The Trojans actually increased their level of play a bit, winning 6-1 on Wednesday, May 17, on their home courts.

It was also Weston’s 14th league title in the past 15 seasons and the fifth time it defeated Newtown in the finals.

“We expected them to come at us pretty hard, but we’ve been pretty much anticipating what they look like,” said Weston head coach Gary Meunier. “They’ve got some really tough players.”

Weston won three of the four singles matches. Only one went to three sets.

That was the No. 1 spot, in which Weston’s Sebastian Casellas rebounded from a first-set loss to beat Joey Conrod 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

“Sebby got off to a slow start, but when it goes three sets I am not concerned,” said Meunier. “We’re in the same kind of shape this year as we were last year. If it goes three, I feel I have a significant edge.”

Matt Sydney was at second singles for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Constantine Vogiatzis. Newtown’s only win was at third singles with Francesco Pelliccia defeating Charlie Gosnell 6-3, 6-3. Grady Tarzan beat Jackson Dooley 6-4, 6-3 at fourth singles.

Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff were at first doubles, beating Matt Frazzetta and Grant Larson 6-3, 6-2. James Hastings and Cameron Edgar had 6-3, 6-1 scores over Jordan Klein and Ben Futterman.

Completing the doubles sweep, Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder were 6-4, 6-0 winners over Nihar Soman and Luke Sposato.

“Overall I think it was just a really good performance for us to put together,” said Meunier. “I’m very, very happy with the results.”

Weston now takes part in the state Class M tournament starting Saturday at the Yale University courts.