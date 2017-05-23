Getting shut out for the first time this season, the Weston High baseball team lost 5-0 to Newtown in the South-West Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, at Hunt Field in Bethel.

Newtown scored two runs in the top of the third inning on a single, a double and an error. Weston’s best chance to score came in the bottom of the sixth when it loaded the bases with one out before Newtown pitcher Jason Hebner struck out back to back batters get out of the jam.

Newtown put things out of reach in the top of the seventh on a walk, two singles and successful squeeze play.

Hebner earned the win for Newtown, allowing three hits and striking out 11 for the shutout. He also helped his cause offensively with two hits and two RBI.

Ryan Orefice took the loss for Trojans, giving up four runs (three earned),five hits while striking out four. Dan Olin relieved him in the seventh, surrendering one run, one hit and striking out one.

Dan Covino, Jake Cavicchia, and Derene (pictured) each had one hit for Weston, which will now take part in the state Class M tournament starting next week.