Aspetuck Land Trust holds dog etiquette hike June 17

Walking your dog off leash in the woods can be a wonderful experience but under certain circumstances it may not be the best thing for the environment, for other dogs and for people too, according to Aspetuck Land Trust.

What does your dog see, smell and think about when you take it on a hike in the woods? What risks to the local environment might a conservation biologist see at the same time? How do we accommodate both dogs and wildlife and continue to enjoy the great outdoors?

To learn the answers join Connecticut Audubon Society’s Senior Director of Science and Conservation Milan Bull and his dog, Edge, on a hike set for Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m., at Aspetuck Land Trust’s 21 acre Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve on Newtown Turnpike in Weston. Joining Milan and his dog will be noted dog trainer Jason Hoffman, owner of 203 Pet Service. At the request of hike leaders and to avoid chaos, do not bring your dog to this education event.

The mile-long trail at Stonebridge wanders through a rolling meadow and dense woods, skirts marshes and follows the river. Dogs must be leashed on the north portion of preserve to protect waterfowl habitat but dogs can be off leash on the south portion if they are under an owner’s control and stay on the trail.

To reserve a spot (limit 25 hikers without dogs), contact Alice at [email protected]. Meet in the Preserve parking lot on Newtown Turnpike, Weston. Rain date for the event is Sunday June 18, at 10 a.m. Open to the public.

Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) is a local nonprofit land conservation organization founded in 1966 to preserve open space in the towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield and Easton. ALT preserves provide passive recreation and educational opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy nature, while preserving the flora and fauna and rural characteristics of local communities. ALT maintains 44 trailed nature preserves and other conservation-only properties on over 1,700 acres of land. ALT has more than 1,000 local members who support us through annual membership contributions. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org.