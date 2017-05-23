Fundraising tournament is Sunday

The Weston Adult Soccer League (WASL) will host its annual spring fundraising tournament on Sunday, May 28, from 8 a.m.to 12 noon at the Weston High soccer field.

This year’s tournament will benefit a Fairfield County community organization called Positive Directions and the Dialectical Behavior Therapy program of Child Guidance Center.

Positive Directions is a nonprofit mental health agency led by Westonite Basil Hero. Founded in 1971, it serves Fairfield County with prevention and counseling services to adults, families and adolescents ever since. It ran the survey last year that WASL funded through Weston Youth Services. From these surveys Positive Directions learn what substances need to be targeted and then develop prevention programs and social norms campaigns to reduce drug and alcohol abuse among young people in the area.

In addition to the counseling services its will employ whatever new funding WASL can provide to develop new prevention education programs that will help children learn to make more intelligent choices when it comes to substance abuse.

In addition, 25% of the money WASL raises for Positive Directions will be directed to the Dialectical Behavior Therapy program (DBT) run by Child Guidance Center that targets the most at risk youths, children who have attempted suicide, have a history of substance abuse problems, have been hospitalized due to behavioral health issue, etc.

Donations can be made at

