The Hallway: The importance of clubs

Clubs are an integral part of any educational experience. Especially during middle school years, clubs were something I aspired to be a part of but dreaded actually going to. After a long day of classes, the last thing I wanted to do was drag myself to another setting that involved participation, whether it be a sport or even just a general meeting.

Often, my curiosity would overcome me and I would find myself in yet another classroom attending a meeting. Throughout my underclassman years, these meetings often included the Art with a Heart Club and Weston High School’s newspaper, The Warhorse.

My own sense of dread at the prospect of the gatherings often turned out to be unnecessary. At the end of the day, I would walk out of those meetings with a sense of accomplishment and enrichment, having made myself into an even better-rounded person than before. Whether the discussion was about how to help the community through art, or what the next issue’s articles would be, I left with a little more knowledge than before.

As I worked my through high school into 11th and 12th grade, I joined even more clubs and even earned leadership roles in some, such as the Women’s Empowerment, Art with a Heart, and Newspaper clubs. With the passing of each meeting, I dreaded them less and less. This was often because I became the leader of several of said meetings and discussions. My more interactive role gave me a greater sense of involvement and fulfillment.

These club projects have often been just as exciting and rewarding as those given for a grade. Some of my favorite memories include holding bake sales from which the proceeds were donated to causes such as providing art supplies for underprivileged students at The Colored Pencil Project, or making reusable sanitary pads with a company called Dignity Period for girls in Ethiopia so that they can continue to go to school while on their period.

While these clubs have been a creative learning experience throughout my years at Weston High School, they are not an isolated experience. While clubs are always prevalent throughout one’s education, they are easily applied to life outside of the classroom. Adding hobbies to one’s life only further enhances it.

Whether the main focus in life is school or a job, it has been proven that devoting time to outside pursuits leads to greater happiness. Studies such as those done by the Society for Personality and Social Psychology show that valuing time more than the pursuit of money leads to an overall sense of happiness. To value time means to spend it wisely on things such as exercise, creative pursuits, or spending time with family.

In an age when sitting and staring at screens is becoming an increasingly popular hobby, I encourage the town of Weston (and whoever else may be reading this) to spend their time more wisely. It could be as simple as baking cookies.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.