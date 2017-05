Two people were transported to Norwalk Hospital following a crash involving two vehicles in Weston on Saturday, May 20.

According to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Lyons Plain Road and Fanton Hill Road, resulting in the rollover of one of the vehicles.

Weston police, fire and EMS responded to the call, closing traffic between Fanton Hill Road and the Lyons Plain Firehouse for approximately one hour.