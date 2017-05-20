Weston Brownies support education for girls overseas

Second graders in Weston Brownie Troop 56620 have earned their World of Girls Journey Award.

The girls were challenged to learn about girls in other countries and how their lives are different. The troop examined the effects those differences have on the availability of education for girls in other countries. For example, they learned about girls in rural Ghana and witnessed, through film, some of the daily obstacles these girls face.

The troop decided to do something to help change the story of the girls in Ghana to help improve their lives and increase their chances of receiving an education.

The troop set a goal to raise $1,000 for the Peace Corps Let Girls Learn Fund, and then hit the streets with their cookie order forms. They shared stories about barriers to education for girls in other countries with family and friends as they sold their cookies.

They reached their goal and donated $1,000 to the Let Girls Learn Fund in April. On May 10, a representative of the Peace Corps came to the school, gave a presentation to the girls, applauded their efforts, and accepted the check on behalf of the Peace Corps.