Old School Revue performs in Weston

The Music at the Barn series kicks off on Sunday, May 21, with a concert featuring Old School Revue.

The concert will be held at the Coley Homestead at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, at 5:30 p.m. Members of Old School Revue, from left, Frank Barrese, guitar, Joe Meo, sax, Roger Kaufman, bass, Joe Kos, drums, and Chris Coogan, keyboards.

The 2017 season features popular local musicians, bands and performers. Concerts will be held Sunday evenings, May 21, June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 7 at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road.

Reservations are not required for this family-friendly entertainment series. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food, and beverage. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Admission is $10 per member, $15 per non-member; kids are admitted free.

Additional concerts in the series:

Otis and the Hurricanes — Sunday, June 25

Otis and the Hurricanes play the roots of American rock ’n’ roll, influenced by the likes of Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Little Feat, The Funky Meters, Alan Toussaint, Delbert McClinton, and Chuck Berry.

P.J. Pacifico — Sunday, July 23

Pacifico has built a name for himself over the past few years, with a number of CD and EP releases via Viper Records and gaining credibility in indie singer-songwriter circles for his serene and thoughtful brand of introspective folk and pop music.

The Chris Coogan Quartet — Sunday, Aug. 27

Weston-based jazz and gospel musician Chris Coogan will close out the series. The New York Times called Coogan “a masterful pianist.” He has played with many famous musicians and celebrities, among them Stevie Van Zandt, Ronnie Spector, Darlene Love, Phoebe Snow, and Ben E. King.

For information about the Weston Historical Society call executive director Susan Gunn Bromley at 203-226-1804 or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.