Going on a scoring run that lasted until the second half, the second-seeded Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated Brookfield 10-6 in the South-West Conference quarterfinals at home on Thursday, May 18.

Brookfield, the seventh seed, went up 1-0 just nine seconds into the game on a goal by Tessa Ryan. Weston answered with a four-goal run to go up 4-1 at haltime.

The lead increased to 6-1 after play resumed and the Trojans remained out of reach.

Grace Toner led Weston with five goals, passing the 100-point (goals and assists) mark for her high school career. Taylor Moore scored three and had one assist.

Nicole Werner (one assist) and Madison Wilson each scored one.

Olivia Ferdinand made 10 saves in goal for Weston, which will play the winner of the Pomperaug-Masuk game in the semifinals on Monday at Weston.

Ryan led Brookfield with three goals. Teja Gallop made six saves in goal, including the 500th of her high school career.