Securing its seventh straight South-West Conference crown, the Weston High boys tennis team defeated Newtown 6-1 at home on Wednesday, May 17. It also Weston’s 14th league title in the past 15 seasons and the fifth time it defeated Newtown in the finals.

Weston won three of the four singles matches. Only one went to three sets.

That was the No. 1 spot, in which Weston’s Sebastian Casellas rebounded from a first-set loss to beat Joey Conrod 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Matt Sydney was at second singles for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Constantine Vogiatzis.

Newtown’s only win was at third singles with Francesco Pelliccia defeating Charlie Gosnell 6-3, 6-3. Grady Tarzan beat Jackson Dooley 6-4, 6-3 at fourth singles.

Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff were at first doubles, beating Matt Frazzetta and Grant Larson 6-3, 6-2. James Hastings and Cameron Edgar (pictured) had 6-3, 6-1 scores over Jordan Klein and Ben Futterman.

Completing the doubles sweep, Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder were 6-4, 6-0 winners over Nihar Soman and Luke Sposato.