A strong finish to the regular season this week will assure the Weston High baseball team of a good seeding in the upcoming South-West Conference playoffs.

The Trojans, who sit atop the Patriot Division, won two out of three games last week. Strong pitching in both accounted for close scores

Posting his second straight shutout on the mound, Zach Clevenger allowed only two hits in Weston’s win over New Fairfield on Monday, May 8, at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Weston scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Will Vallela reached base on an error and then scored on an RBI single by Dan Covino, who in turn scored on an error.

Covino singled in the bottom of the fifth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Colin Donnelly.

Clevenger tossed seven innings, surrendering zero runs and two hits, and striking out six. Sean King took the loss for New Fairfield. He threw five innings, surrendered three runs and four hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Covino and Donnelly each drove in one run to lead the Trojans.

Weston got a taste of the competition it could face in the playoffs when it visited New Milford two days later. Two bad innings in particular doomed the Trojans in a 14-4 loss.

New Milford took the lead with a run coming on a wild pitch in the second inning but did a lot of damage in the fourth. Six runs scored, thanks to a double by Ben Silver, a single by Kory Cyr, a single by Noah Martinez, a groundout by Santiago Nunez-Marques and a single by Colin Linder.

The Trojans got two back in the top of the fifth, but New Milford tacked on another seven in the bottom of the inning.

Covino doubled to lead off the sixth and later scored on an error. Scott Derene, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch.

Gavin Titus earned the win for New Milford. He tossed five innings, allowed two runs and four hits, struck out four, and walked one.

Ryan Orefice took the loss for the Trojans, going three and a third innings, giving up seven runs and six hits, and striking out one.

Grayson Orr, Chris Fruhbeis and Clevenger each drove in a run to lead the Trojans.

Avenging a loss earlier in the season, the Trojans defeated Joel Barlow 3-1 at home on Thursday, May 11.

It was a pitchers’ duel between Weston’s Dan Olin and Barlow’s Andrew Johnson until the hosts broke what had been a scoreless tie. Walks to Vallela and Covino, plus a single by Donnelly, loaded the bases for Dan Santa Maria, who singled to drive in two runs. Cavicchia’s sacrifice fly brought in another run.

Barlow’s only run came in its last turn. With two outs, Johnson singled. Following a double by Mark D’Augelli, he later scored on a wild pitch.

Olin earned the win for Trojans, going seven innings, giving up one run and six hits, and striking out two. Johnson took the loss for Barlow. He pitched six innings, giving up three runs and eight hits, and having five strikeouts.

Donnelly went three for three at the plate. Santa Maria and Cavicchia each had two hits.

D’Augelli had three hits for Barlow, which played errorless ball. Rory Lynch had the most chances in the field, with seven.

Now 12-6 overall, Weston plays in the SWC quarterfinals on Saturday against at opponent and at a time to be determined.