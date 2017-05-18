As the South-West Conference Division I playoffs approach, the Weston High girls lacrosse team finds itself in a good position.

Winners of their last six games, the Trojans are now in first place in the Patriot Division, thus assuring them a high seeding. A strong attack and a stingy defense allowed them to outscore the competition a combined 29-6 in two games last week

With six different players finding the net, the Trojans soundly defeated host New Milford 14-3 on Monday, May 8.

Weston was led by Taylor Moore, who had four goals and an assist. Mimi Fellowes scored three goals.

Grace Toner (two assists), Nicole Werner (one assist) and Madison Wilson each had two goals. Lindsay Harris scored one. Alex Manoni had an assist.

Olivia Ferdinand had six saves in goal for Weston.

It was more of the same the next day when they visited Bunnell, as eight players scored in a 15-3 win.

Moore again led Weston, this time with six goals, reaching 400 total points in her career. Toner scored three goals. Werner (one assist), Emma Thom (one assist), Lindsey Harris (one assist), Wilson, Camryn Kirk and Mimi Fellowes each netted one goal apiece.

Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg shared time in goal for Weston, making five and six saves, respectively.

Weston was off to a strong start on Thursday, May 11, when it hosted Brookfield. The Bobcats then made it interesting before the hosts prevailed 12-7.

Brookfield’s defense was effective in keeping Moore under control. However, the Trojans had other players step up and they were out to a 9-0 lead in the first half. The Bobcats finally scored a couple of their own before the half was done but were in too deep a hole.

Leading Weston on attack was Toner with five goals. She also had an assist. Wilson and Fellowes each scored two, with the former also getting an assist.

Moore (one assist) Werner (three assists) and Julia Garbee also scored a goal apiece.

Tessa Ryan scored four goals for Brookfield.

Ferdinand made seven saves in goal for Weston, now 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the SWC.