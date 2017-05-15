Punching its ticket to a fourth straight appearance in the South-West Conference championship, the Weston High girls tennis team swept Newtown 7-0 in the semifinals at home on Monday, May 15.

Weston, the top seed, posted a shutout at first singles when Cayla Koch blanked Marie Ann Tomaj 6-0, 6-0. It just missed sweeps in three other matches.

One was at second singles, in which Ally D’Aquino defeated Amanda Berry 6-0, 6-1. Rachel Finkel posted identical scores to beat Amanda Conrod in the No. 3 spot.

Bevin Benson was at fourth singles and defeated Megan Cooney 6-2, 6-0 at fourth singles.

In the doubles competition, Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik just missed a sweep in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gabetta at No. 1.

Second and third doubles featured eight-game pro-sets. Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Julia Anderon and Sophie Wolfman 8-2 in the former and Claire DiMarc0 and Nicole Herman were 8-1 winners over Mary Celentoro and Leani Sudberg in the latter.