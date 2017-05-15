Division champs

The Weston Soccer Club’s under-12 boys blue team took first place in its division at the Glastonbury Spring Tournament April 29-30. Front row, from left, are Will Bello, Graeme Moledge, Max Spencer, Alex Blaszkiewicz, Zach Gelman, Sahir Siddiqui, Luka Navaresse and Sam Forero. Back row, from left, are coach Kevin Fitzimmons, Henry Katz, Luke Rubin, Jack Weinbrum, Kieran McGuire, Tyler Schiffer, Adi Gar and Ben Hemmers.