Securing its tenth victory in its last 11 games, the Weston High boys lacrosse team defeated host Notre Dame of West Haven on Saturday, May 13.

Scoring featured a team effort, as five players found the net. Alex Fruhbeis led Weston with three goals.

Alec Steinberg and James Goetz each netted three. Scott Peyton and Bobby Lummis each scored one. Ryan Werner had an assist.

Owen Shapiro made 11 saves in goal for Weston, now 12-3 overall.