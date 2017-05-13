The Weston Forum

Open house for Hebrew after-school program in Weston

May 13, 2017

The Weston/Westport Hebrew after-school program will hold an open house on Tuesday, May 16, from 4:45 to 5:30 at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road.

The open house will feature student presentations and a video titled Journey Through the Year, followed by an ice cream bar and refreshments.

The Hebrew after-school program meets on Tuesday afternoons and features the Aleph Champ Hebrew reading and writing program for first through seventh graders, with a special “First Taste of Torah” program for kindergarten-age children.

The Hebrew school also prepares students for bar and bat mitzvah and includes art, music and a thematic curriculum that imparts the joy of Judaism to its students. Transportation from Weston Public School is available.

For more information, visit westonhebrewschool.org.

