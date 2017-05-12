The Weston Forum

Weston schools superintendent speaks to Kiwanis Club

By Weston Forum on May 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

William McKersie

William McKersie

Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie will speak to the Weston Kiwanis Club at its upcoming breakfast on Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m., at Norfield Parish Hall.

McKersie is a career educator who has served as the district’s superintendent since July 2016. He was previously superintendent for Greenwich public schools, associate superintendent for the Archdiocese of Boston, and associate dean for the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

McKersie was one of 70 peer reviewers for the Federal Race to the Top Competition in 2010. He resides in Greenwich with his spouse, Katherine O’Meara McKersie, a retired ballerina. They have two daughters, Riona (9) and Arabella (3). McKersie also has two sons, Liam (21) and Max (16), who attend Allegheny College.

Related posts:

  1. Holocaust survivor to speak in Weston
  2. Anatole Konstantin speaks about growing up under Stalin
  3. A Scout’s best friend
  4. Nominations open for Millie Best Award in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston police officer leaves for Fairfield Next Post Weston's Memorial Day fair is coming
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress