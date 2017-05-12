Weston schools superintendent speaks to Kiwanis Club

Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie will speak to the Weston Kiwanis Club at its upcoming breakfast on Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m., at Norfield Parish Hall.

McKersie is a career educator who has served as the district’s superintendent since July 2016. He was previously superintendent for Greenwich public schools, associate superintendent for the Archdiocese of Boston, and associate dean for the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

McKersie was one of 70 peer reviewers for the Federal Race to the Top Competition in 2010. He resides in Greenwich with his spouse, Katherine O’Meara McKersie, a retired ballerina. They have two daughters, Riona (9) and Arabella (3). McKersie also has two sons, Liam (21) and Max (16), who attend Allegheny College.