Weston police officer leaves for Fairfield

By Gregory Menti on May 12, 2017

Jason Greenfield is leaving Weston for the Fairfield Police Department. — Gregory Menti photo

Weston police Officer Jason Greenfield is leaving to take a patrol job at the Fairfield Police Department.

He said he is fortunate to have worked in Weston and that Westonites are ‘friendly, welcoming and supportive’ of the police in town.

Greenfield, 29, has lived in Weston for 23 years and recently bought a home in town. He said he is looking forward to working in a larger community that is separate from where he lives with his family.

Greenfield is also a member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and plans to stay on the force here.

‘We wish Jason well in his future endeavors and we anticipate staying in touch with him,’ said interim police chief Matt Brodacki. Greenfield starts in Fairfield on Monday, May 22.

