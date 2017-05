Winning its fifth straight game, the Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated Brookfield 12-7 at home on Thursday, May 11.

Leading Weston on attack was Taylor Moore with five goals. She also had an assist. Madison Wilson and Mimi Fellowes each scored two, with the former also getting an assist.

Nicole Werner (three assists) and Julia Garbee also scored a goal.

Tessa Ryan scored four goals for Brookfield.

Olivia Ferdinand made seven saves in goal for Weston.