Boys golf: Weston 174, Newtown 185

Posting its best score of the season, the Weston High boys golf team defeated Newtown 174-185 at Aspetuck Valley Country Club on Tuesday, May 9. The win raised the Trojans’ record to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the South-West Conference and gave them a real shot of finishing fourth in the league heading into the conference tournament.

The key to the performance was the balance from top to bottom, according to head coach Craig Saltzgaber. Rob Waltzman won medalist honors for the second day in a row with a 42.

Wes Patel rebounded from a few rough starts to shoot a 43. Tyler Melito shot 44 for the second day in a row.

Matt Lagana continued his consistent play with a 45 to complete the scoring for he team. Also playing in the match, Connor Meccay shot a 50 despite taking a 13 on the sixth hole.

