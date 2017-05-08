The Weston Forum

Ikebana class at Lachat Town Farm in Weston

By Weston Forum on May 8, 2017

An example of Ikebana floral design which will be taught at Lachat Town Farm,.

Carol Baldwin is teaching an ikebana flower arranging class on Saturday, June 3, at Lachat Town Farm on Godfrey Road West. The class will run from 10 until noon. The cost of the class is $20.

Baldwin became familiar with ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement, when she lived with her family in Japan for nine years.

Ikebana is one of the arts associated with Zen Buddhism, and served as a form of meditation that centered the mind and prepared samarai for battle.

Originally, ikebana was done only by men. Ikebana continues to be closely associated with the tea ceremony.

This program is being offered in conjunction with the Weston Garden Club, and registration is required. All those attending the class should bring clippers/pruners.

The class may be held outdoors, and attendees are advised to dress accordingly. Participants will be taking their flowers home after the class.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a bag lunch to enjoy together after the class.

Register for this class at lachattownfarm.org.

